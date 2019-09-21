Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|66.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 100.35%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
