Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 100.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.