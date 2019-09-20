Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 68.18 N/A -0.92 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 10.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Immutep Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.