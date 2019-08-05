Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 80.94 N/A -0.92 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.