Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 342,522,346.58% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 159,417,997.79% -313.7% -215.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.