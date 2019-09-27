Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.37 20.18M -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 330,231,379.22% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,772,688.23% -43.4% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, which is potential 82.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.