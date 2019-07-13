Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|109.50
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|6.91
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.59% and its average target price is $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
