Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 109.50 N/A -0.74 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.91 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.59% and its average target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.