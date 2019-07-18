Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 89.09 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.33 average price target and a 35.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.