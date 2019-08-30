Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

We are comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|69.16
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.66
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -12.01% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 46.5%. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.