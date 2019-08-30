Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

We are comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 69.16 N/A -0.92 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -12.01% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 46.5%. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.