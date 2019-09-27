Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

We are comparing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 330,231,379.22% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 577,840,909.09% -111.1% -19.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 203.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 59.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.