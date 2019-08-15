Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

We are contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 54.27 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 43 3.53 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $52.67 average price target and a -12.41% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.