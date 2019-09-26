Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 55.47 N/A -0.92 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.02 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.