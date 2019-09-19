Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Since DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 65.33 N/A -0.92 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 120.24 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.