Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 76.53 N/A -0.92 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.48 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 413.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.