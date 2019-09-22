Reviewing DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM)’s and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 TEGNA Inc. 15 1.47 N/A 1.93 7.85

Table 1 highlights DHX Media Ltd. and TEGNA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DHX Media Ltd. and TEGNA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1%

Analyst Recommendations

DHX Media Ltd. and TEGNA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DHX Media Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 TEGNA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TEGNA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a 15.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DHX Media Ltd. and TEGNA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.48% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TEGNA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77% TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. had bearish trend while TEGNA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TEGNA Inc. beats DHX Media Ltd.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.