Reviewing DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM)’s and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s results

This is a contrast between DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHX Media Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 8 3.35 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHX Media Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DHX Media Ltd. and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.2% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHX Media Ltd. -5.88% -2.7% 1.41% -26.14% -28% -13.77% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 12.48% 22.75% -4.82% 19.76% -7.34% 23.4%

For the past year DHX Media Ltd. has -13.77% weaker performance while Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group. The company focuses on children's, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the company's own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., TÃ©lÃ©magino, and Family CHRGD television channels. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights; the packages of programs; and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Twirlywoos, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Madeline, and Sonic the Hedgehog brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.