Reviewing DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)’s and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s results

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -0.14 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Teekay Tankers Ltd. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. DHT Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 31.9% are Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.