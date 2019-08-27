Reviewing DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)’s and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s results

We are comparing DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.69 N/A -0.14 0.00 Teekay Corporation 4 0.19 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -17.7% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, Teekay Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DHT Holdings Inc. Its rival Teekay Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. DHT Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teekay Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares and 40.4% of Teekay Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.7% of Teekay Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Teekay Corporation -4.2% 32.94% 10.14% 28.09% -34.58% 36.53%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Teekay Corporation.

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats Teekay Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.