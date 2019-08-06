Reviewing DGSE Companies Inc. (DGSE)’s and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s results

DGSE Companies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) compete with each other in the Jewelry Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DGSE Companies Inc. 1 0.38 N/A 0.02 33.67 Signet Jewelers Limited 22 0.14 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights DGSE Companies Inc. and Signet Jewelers Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DGSE Companies Inc. and Signet Jewelers Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DGSE Companies Inc. 0.00% 8% 5% Signet Jewelers Limited 0.00% -15.9% -4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.08 beta means DGSE Companies Inc.’s volatility is 108.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Signet Jewelers Limited has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DGSE Companies Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Signet Jewelers Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. DGSE Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Signet Jewelers Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of DGSE Companies Inc. shares and 0% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares. Insiders held 0.1% of DGSE Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, Signet Jewelers Limited has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DGSE Companies Inc. -19.77% -37.85% 70.11% 75.65% 12.82% 75.69% Signet Jewelers Limited -1.09% 5.1% -22.18% -25.35% -70.57% -42.9%

For the past year DGSE Companies Inc. had bullish trend while Signet Jewelers Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

DGSE Companies Inc. beats Signet Jewelers Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

DGSE Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. It also provides gold, silver, private mint medallions, wafers, art bars, and trade unit bars, as well as platinum and palladium precious metal products comprising the United States and other government coins; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. As of December 31, 2016, the company marketed its products and services through six retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, USBullionExchange.com, and Fairchildwatches.com. DGSE Companies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores. The companyÂ’s Zale division operates jewelry stores and mall-based kiosks in shopping malls mainly under the Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Peoples Jewellers, GordonÂ’s Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional brands. This division operated 970 jewelry stores and 616 mall-based kiosks. Its UK Jewelry division operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This division operated 508 stores. The company also operates a diamond polishing factory, which is involved in diamond sourcing, and polishing activities. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.