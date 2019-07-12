Reviewing DGSE Companies Inc. (DGSE)’s and Its Peers results

As Jewelry Stores company, DGSE Companies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DGSE Companies Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 27.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of DGSE Companies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.40% of all Jewelry Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has DGSE Companies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DGSE Companies Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 5.10% Industry Average 4.29% 18.10% 6.53%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting DGSE Companies Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DGSE Companies Inc. N/A 1 17.79 Industry Average 133.45M 3.11B 19.63

DGSE Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DGSE Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DGSE Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.00 2.21

The peers have a potential upside of 129.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DGSE Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DGSE Companies Inc. -11.05% -7.58% 1.64% -27.62% -44.04% -7.16% Industry Average 65.22% 63.79% 24.55% 90.02% 48.44% 48.93%

For the past year DGSE Companies Inc. has -7.16% weaker performance while DGSE Companies Inc.’s peers have 48.93% stronger performance.

Liquidity

DGSE Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, DGSE Companies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.00 and has 0.84 Quick Ratio. DGSE Companies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DGSE Companies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.17 shows that DGSE Companies Inc. is 117.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, DGSE Companies Inc.’s peers are 71.50% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

DGSE Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors DGSE Companies Inc.’s competitors beat DGSE Companies Inc.

DGSE Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. It also provides gold, silver, private mint medallions, wafers, art bars, and trade unit bars, as well as platinum and palladium precious metal products comprising the United States and other government coins; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. As of December 31, 2016, the company marketed its products and services through six retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, USBullionExchange.com, and Fairchildwatches.com. DGSE Companies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.