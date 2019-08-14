Reviewing DGSE Companies Inc. (DGSE)’s and Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s results

Since DGSE Companies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) and Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are part of the Jewelry Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DGSE Companies Inc. 1 0.34 N/A 0.02 33.67 Charles & Colvard Ltd. 1 1.44 N/A 0.05 30.00

Table 1 demonstrates DGSE Companies Inc. and Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Charles & Colvard Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DGSE Companies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. DGSE Companies Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Charles & Colvard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DGSE Companies Inc. and Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DGSE Companies Inc. 0.00% 8% 5% Charles & Colvard Ltd. 0.00% 4.1% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

DGSE Companies Inc.’s current beta is -0.08 and it happens to be 108.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s -0.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DGSE Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DGSE Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DGSE Companies Inc. and Charles & Colvard Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DGSE Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles & Colvard Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Charles & Colvard Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a 68.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of DGSE Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Charles & Colvard Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of DGSE Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, Charles & Colvard Ltd. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DGSE Companies Inc. -19.77% -37.85% 70.11% 75.65% 12.82% 75.69% Charles & Colvard Ltd. -2.65% -3.92% 26.72% 54.79% 38.68% 72.94%

For the past year DGSE Companies Inc. was more bullish than Charles & Colvard Ltd.

Summary

Charles & Colvard Ltd. beats DGSE Companies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

DGSE Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. It also provides gold, silver, private mint medallions, wafers, art bars, and trade unit bars, as well as platinum and palladium precious metal products comprising the United States and other government coins; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. As of December 31, 2016, the company marketed its products and services through six retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, USBullionExchange.com, and Fairchildwatches.com. DGSE Companies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.