Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)’s results

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation is observed to has than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.7% and 66.91%. Competitively, 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.