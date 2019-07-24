Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|153.43
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.29%
|0.29%
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 1.78% stronger performance while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
