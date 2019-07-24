Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 1.78% stronger performance while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.