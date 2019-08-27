Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s results

We are contrasting DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 6.71% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
