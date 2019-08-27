Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s results

We are contrasting DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 6.71% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.