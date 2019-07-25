Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s results

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 35.66%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.