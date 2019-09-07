Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 87.09% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.