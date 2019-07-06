Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 6 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.05% and 69.4% respectively. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 2.14% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.