Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s results

We are contrasting DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 34.26M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,278,269.42% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 544,674,085.85% -10.1% -9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 13.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.