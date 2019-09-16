Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is presently more affordable than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 6 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.