Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

We are contrasting DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.