Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.