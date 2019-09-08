Reviewing DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
