Reviewing DexCom Inc. (DXCM)’s and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s results

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 134 11.91 N/A -1.47 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.22 N/A 2.33 37.96

Table 1 highlights DexCom Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

DexCom Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DexCom Inc. are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. DexCom Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DexCom Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DexCom Inc.’s consensus price target is $157, while its potential upside is 6.39%. Competitively the consensus price target of PRA Health Sciences Inc. is $122, which is potential 24.54% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PRA Health Sciences Inc. looks more robust than DexCom Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DexCom Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. DexCom Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.76% 2.12% -18.49% -18.71% 38.15% 1.41% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year DexCom Inc. had bullish trend while PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats DexCom Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.