Reviewing DexCom Inc. (DXCM)’s and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s results

Both DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 139 11.56 N/A -1.47 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 65 6.19 N/A 1.13 64.75

Demonstrates DexCom Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Volatility and Risk

DexCom Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Genomic Health Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DexCom Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Genomic Health Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. DexCom Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DexCom Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

DexCom Inc.’s average price target is $177.43, while its potential upside is 14.56%. Meanwhile, Genomic Health Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential upside is 2.60%. The data provided earlier shows that DexCom Inc. appears more favorable than Genomic Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DexCom Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 94% respectively. 1.1% are DexCom Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year DexCom Inc. was more bullish than Genomic Health Inc.

Summary

DexCom Inc. beats Genomic Health Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.