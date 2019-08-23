Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.92 N/A 1.16 23.28 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.43 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Devon Energy Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.38% for Devon Energy Corporation with consensus target price of $36. Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 423.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 0.05%. 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.