Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s results

We are comparing Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.07 N/A 1.16 23.28 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.28 N/A 1.68 1.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Devon Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.26 beta means Devon Energy Corporation’s volatility is 126.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Southwestern Energy Company has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Southwestern Energy Company has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

$37.29 is Devon Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.51%. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company’s average price target is $5.33, while its potential upside is 158.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Southwestern Energy Company seems more appealing than Devon Energy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Southwestern Energy Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.