Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s results

Since Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 1.16 23.28 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.00 N/A 0.58 31.97

Table 1 highlights Devon Energy Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Devon Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation is currently more affordable than Rattler Midstream LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Devon Energy Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rattler Midstream LP are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Devon Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Devon Energy Corporation’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 54.18%. Rattler Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 average price target and a 22.54% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Devon Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Rattler Midstream LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 32.6%. Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Rattler Midstream LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Rattler Midstream LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.