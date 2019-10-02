Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Devon Energy Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Devon Energy Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 1,684,095,677.72% 34.50% 13.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Devon Energy Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 401.32M 24 23.28 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Devon Energy Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Devon Energy Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

With consensus price target of $32, Devon Energy Corporation has a potential upside of 42.67%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Devon Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Devon Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Devon Energy Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.26 and its 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Devon Energy Corporation’s peers beat Devon Energy Corporation.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.