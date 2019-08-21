Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.97 N/A 1.16 23.28 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.80 N/A 0.20 8.11

Demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.26 beta, while its volatility is 126.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation has an average price target of $36, and a 53.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.