Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s results

Since Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.21 N/A 0.95 32.56 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.32 N/A 0.53 4.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Devon Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy Corporation’s 2.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 122.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38

$36.88 is Devon Energy Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.73%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.17 consensus target price and a 64.25% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Devon Energy Corporation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 64.3% respectively. 0.5% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.