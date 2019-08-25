Reviewing Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)’s and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83 Popular Inc. 55 2.19 N/A 6.17 9.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Popular Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is presently more expensive than Popular Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Popular Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3% Popular Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Popular Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Popular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0.00 Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Popular Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 29.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares and 90.8% of Popular Inc. shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, 1.1% are Popular Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17% Popular Inc. 1.97% 4.58% 0.75% 4.75% 14.41% 21.9%

For the past year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has -4.17% weaker performance while Popular Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Popular Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.