Reviewing Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)’s and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). The two are both Foreign Regional Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83 First BanCorp. 11 3.68 N/A 1.01 10.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and First BanCorp. First BanCorp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and First BanCorp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3% First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.2% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. First BanCorp. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares and 94.1% of First BanCorp. shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17% First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12%

For the past year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has -4.17% weaker performance while First BanCorp. has 25.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First BanCorp. beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.