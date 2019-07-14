Reviewing Determine Inc. (DTRM)’s and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s results

Both Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 191 21.20 N/A 1.91 104.65

Table 1 demonstrates Determine Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Determine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Determine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Determine Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of The Trade Desk Inc. is $196.67, which is potential -19.41% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Determine Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 83.7%. 1.4% are Determine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The Trade Desk Inc. beats Determine Inc.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.