Reviewing Determine Inc. (DTRM)’s and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s results

Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Determine Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

Determine Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Determine Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Determine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Determine Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 43.4%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Determine Inc. shares. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 6.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Determine Inc.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.