Reviewing Determine Inc. (DTRM)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 20 3.88 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Determine Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Determine Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Determine Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Determine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Determine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Determine Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agilysys Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 9.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Determine Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 73.9%. Determine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 2% are Agilysys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Determine Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Determine Inc.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.