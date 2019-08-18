Reviewing Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)’s and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s results

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.27 0.00 The Gap Inc. 22 0.37 N/A 2.86 6.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Destination XL Group Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Destination XL Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Gap Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, The Gap Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Gap Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. and The Gap Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Gap Inc. 0 7 1 2.13

On the other hand, The Gap Inc.’s potential upside is 100.38% and its consensus price target is $32.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Destination XL Group Inc. and The Gap Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 62.1%. About 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are The Gap Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. was less bearish than The Gap Inc.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.