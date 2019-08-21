Reviewing Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)’s and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)’s results

Both Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.27 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.12 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Destination XL Group Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Destination XL Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Destination XL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RTW Retailwinds Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6 respectively. RTW Retailwinds Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Destination XL Group Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s potential upside is 54.32% and its average price target is $2.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Destination XL Group Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.9% and 97.4% respectively. 14.1% are Destination XL Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, RTW Retailwinds Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 17.2% 23.16% -5.63% -29.9% -54.58% -22.97%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. has stronger performance than RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Summary

RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.