Reviewing Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST)’s and Its Rivals results

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Destination Maternity Corporation has 2.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Destination Maternity Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47.00% -7.80% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Destination Maternity Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Destination Maternity Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

The competitors have a potential upside of 65.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Destination Maternity Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Destination Maternity Corporation had bearish trend while Destination Maternity Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation are 0.8 and 0.2. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s competitors have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Destination Maternity Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.28 shows that Destination Maternity Corporation is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Destination Maternity Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Destination Maternity Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Destination Maternity Corporation’s rivals beat Destination Maternity Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.