Reviewing Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Despegar.com Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Despegar.com Corp. has 15.09% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com Corp. 0.00% 1.80% 0.60% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com Corp. N/A 14 206.51 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Despegar.com Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Despegar.com Corp. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 1.60 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 12.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Despegar.com Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Despegar.com Corp. has weaker performance than Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Despegar.com Corp. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Despegar.com Corp.’s rivals have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors beat Despegar.com Corp.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.