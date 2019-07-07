Reviewing Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)’s and Its Peers results

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Designer Brands Inc. has 97.71% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Designer Brands Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Designer Brands Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands Inc. 0.00% -2.20% -1.40% Industry Average 2.51% 17.96% 8.33%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Designer Brands Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 128.79M 5.13B 19.27

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Designer Brands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 3.47 2.83 2.38

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.29%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Designer Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Designer Brands Inc. -5.72% -11.48% -25.48% -25.43% -16.78% -17.25% Industry Average 3.71% 5.23% 8.72% 13.86% 16.50% 21.19%

For the past year Designer Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Designer Brands Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Designer Brands Inc. are 2.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Designer Brands Inc.’s competitors have 2.05 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Designer Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Designer Brands Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Designer Brands Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Designer Brands Inc.’s competitors are 14.59% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Designer Brands Inc.’s peers beat Designer Brands Inc.