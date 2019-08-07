Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 9.64 N/A -5.34 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 97 56.23 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dermira Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Spark Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Dermira Inc. has a 136.30% upside potential and an average price target of $18.88. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.90% and its consensus price target is $95.79. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.