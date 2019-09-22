Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dermira Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 166.67% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -12.28% and its average target price is $1. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 31.6% respectively. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.